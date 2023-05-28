© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"There is no climate emergency, but the CO2 famine is very real."
Contrary to the politically motivated globalist propaganda regurgitated by climate grifters, today's CO2 levels are actually dangerous low, and if they drop much lower, all life on Earth will perish.
Source @Climate Craze/(The Real) Wide Awake Media