Aftermath of Crocus City Hall shooting

Bodies of shooting’s victims were seen near the Moscow Crocus City Hall during the terror attack. According to the preliminary reports of Russian FSB, 40 people were killed, a total of 145 people, including 5 children, have been hospitalized.
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/