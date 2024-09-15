Rosh Hashannah The Creation of the World and the Beginning of the Last Trumpet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See how Rosh Hashannah or the Feast of Trumpets correlates to the New Testament teachings and why it is an important part of the season celebrations. Note- this video shows the dates according to the Eternal Torah Calendar which can be found at One Faith One People Ministry and does not correspond with the rabbinic calendar but can be used as a reference.