Thomas Sewell Full Speech 31 August 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I thank Anthony Scalise for providing this video of a pivotal message from Thomas Sewell at the rally in front of Victoria's Parliament House. This is a great speech and shows why the government has put in a big effort to demonise this man speaking powerful truth. They fear this leader of men. Thomas Sewell called for unity and to reclaim what has been stolen. He spoke what Australians were thinking. This is a fight against a mass invasion designed to destroy the Australian way of life. This is a push back against the evil intensions of the global empire.