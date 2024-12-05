Militants led by al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) swept through northern Syria in a large-scale offensive, capturing some 8000 square kilometers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) within a few days.

The offensive, codenamed Operation Deterrence of Aggression, was launched early on November 27 from the Greater Idlib region, where the Turkish military is deployed.

The first phase of the offensive targeted the western Aleppo countryside. SAA defenses in the area collapsed within the first 24 hours.

By November 29, the militants began assaulting Aleppo city. The assault was facilitated by a number of sabotage cells within the city as well as a dual suicide bombing that targeted the western entrance. Without showing much resistance, the SAA and security forces began withdrawing.

With militants advancing rapidly, a large force from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is backed by the United States, entered Aleppo city from its eastern direction on November 30 in coordination with the SAA to help evacuate troops and civilians.

On the same day, HTS and its allies broke through SAA defenses in the southern countryside of Idlib, capturing the key town of Saraqib on the strategic M5 highway. Later, the militants reached Abu Duhur Air Base and the northern countryside of Hama.

The SDF and the SAA both failed to hold onto their positions in Aleppo city. HTS, now supported by factions from the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, captured Aleppo International Airport. Also on November 30, many towns in the northern Aleppo countryside, including Nubbol and Zahraa, and vast parts of the eastern countryside, including the Kuweires Military Aviation Institute, fell into the hands of Turkish-backed militants.

The advance of HTS and its allies didn’t end there. By the end of November 30, the militants had broken through SAA defenses in the northern Hama countryside, reaching the northern outskirts of the city of Hama.

The militants also completely expelled the SAA from the Idlib governorate, and reached the town of al-Safira in the southern Aleppo countryside.

Despite the shock, the SAA managed to organize its defenses in the northern Hama countryside on December 1. For the next three days the army repelled numerous attacks by HTS and its allies.

Also on December 3, tribal fighters backed by the U.S. launched an attack to capture seven towns held by the government on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor. However, the attack was repelled.

By December 4, the SAA was evacuating troops who were trapped in al-Safira under a deal with the militants.

The successful offensive was the result of years of Turkish support, as well as alleged support by the Ukrainian regime. The Syrian government also accused Israel of backing the offensive, which ignited the war in the country.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/