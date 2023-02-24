Iran seizes ship with thousands of US weapons intended for protesters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tehran says their navy intercepted a vessel allegedly carrying thousands of US-made weapons intended for protesters in the Persian Gulf. According to border officials, along with machetes and swords, the vessel was also carrying over 3,000 other weapons that were supposed to end up in the hands of rioters.
Mirrored - RT