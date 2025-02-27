BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - February 27 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
February 27, 2025

rt.com


Donald Trump announces Washington's plans. He says Ukraine's European neighbours can foot the bill going forward for Kiev, adding it's time to payback the American taxpayers. Hamas and Israel carry out the final hostage swap of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. 620 imprisoned Palestinians are released, with 4 bodies returned to Israel. Calin Georgescu is released from detention by Romanian Police as citizens rally around the presidential frontrunner, they say Democracy in the nation has been sidelined. Revelations on the clandestine CIA front - AKA USA-ID continue to emerge as officials in Washington call it out for funding terrorism. Mali demands a full-fledged investigation into its practices putting the brakes on any new agreements with the agency.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

