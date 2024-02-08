BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lies and Deception - MLK's Most Famous Quotes for Black History Month
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 02/08/2024

During Blact History Month we have to hear MLK’s Most Famous Quotes.


“I ain’t gonna (beep) work for da (beep) I want, when whitey alwedy has da (beep) I want. I’m just goona steal what I want. But instead of (beep) stealing from Whitey, I’m gonna git dis equality (beep) from Whitey. Den we gonna git dem (beep) crackas to give us their (beep).”


MLK was a lazy slob who never earned an honest dollar in his life.


He stole money legally by acting like a minister and a drivel rights loser.


He stole everything he ever had through lies and deception.


https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/mlk-marxist-luther-kwon-man?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true


#mlkmostfamousquotes #blackhistorymonth #martinlutherking #mlk #blacklivesmatter #martinlutherkingjr #mlkday #blackhistory #ihaveadream #civilrights #martinlutherkingday #mlkday #africa #martinlutherkingquotes #blm #blackpower #mlkjr #blackhistorymonth #justice #rosaparks #georgefloyd #art #freedom #blackexcellence #martinlutherkingjrday #marxist #looter #kon #blct #mlkmostfamousquotes #mlkfamousquotes #blackhistoryfacts #blackgirlsrock #history #blackpeople #buyblack #blackowned #blackandproud #art #blackmen #blackbusiness #blackunity

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy