President Trump and the Travesty of Injustice

We live in a United States that has normalized injustice. It is corrupt and wicked the way that President Trump has been treated since the moment that he walked down the escalator on June 16, 2015. During the presidential election of 2016, the liberals called for election interference even though that has been proven false time and time again. Now we have come to a point in the United States in which THEY are the ones interfering in the elections. This is corruption at its worst.

President Trump is an innocent man, yet the communists have put him under constant fire because he is a threat to the system. They have tried to attack him with documents, sexual scandal, and now his business practice; yet nothing has worked because President Trump is an innocent man! New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge EnMoron are interfering in the 2024 race for the White House, but they DO NOT CARE! They want President Trump out of the way because he goes against the status quo and the globalist agenda. This is a travesty of injustice and it needs to stop NOW!

In light of this travesty of justice, there has been a clear communist agenda that has been revealed. In this agenda, the leftists and liberals have hired Generation Z propagandists to promote their lies. In seeing this, Alex Stone decided that he had enough so he started Operation Z in collaboration with General Flynn, Roger Stone, and Dr. Cordie Williams! Go to opznow.com to learn more about Operation Z!

