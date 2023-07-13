They're Eating Each Other Alive

They’re Fighting For Spoils

* Liberalism is destined to die on is current trajectory.

* Libs pit [minority] groups against each other as they defend one “special interest” over the other.

* They’re not fighting for freedom; they’re fighting for scraps.

* The movement is going to clean itself out as it cannibalizes.

* The value of our $ is going down — and wages aren’t keeping up.

* We the people pay the hidden tax of inflation.

* How much liberal bullsh!t are you willing to tolerate as you get poorer?

* Bidenflation is not going to just go away.

* This is what intersectionality brings.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 13 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2zsbrq-prepare-today-they-are-hiding-something-ep.-2046-07132023.html

