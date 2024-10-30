© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Newman about the global war on farmers and push to "eat the bugs": "So how are they gonna get people to eat bugs? Well, a combination of propaganda, indoctrinating children and making you very, very hungry. The goal, folks, is not to save the planet. It's not about global warming. It's not about sustainable development. It's about enslaving humanity."
"They want to wipe out small and medium sized producers, centralise food control in the hands of mega corporations in bed with the mega governments. They want to move the population into the mega cities, and ultimately bring about this Great Reset and what they call the New World Order."