Red Pill Nation Hangout #368
0. 2:40 Personal Issue, Nickelodeon/Epstein Island, Boobs vs Jewbs
1. 23:22 Jordan Peterson OWNS Destiny in his interview. Destiny also gets owned on Piers Morgan
2. 37:36 Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses after being hit by freighter
3. 54:12 P Diddy arrested on Human Trafficking Charges, Cuba Gooding Jr. was also arrested
4. 1:20:24 Sweet Baby Week 3
A) Black Girl Gamer threatens lawsuits on anyone who reports on their racism then proceeds to bully small target
B) Irena Pereira at Unleashed Games tweets “No white characters in-game” gets owned
C) X-Box Executive Kelly Lombardi gets owned for posting easily debunked Tweet about racism in games
D) BBC Journalist Jules Hardy Calls For "Final Solution" Of Toxic Gamers & Immediately Regrets It
5. 1:55:05 Things keep getting worse for Planet Fitness
6. 2:14:01 Smug TikTok Star (Leonel Moreno) Deported for telling people to squat in American Homes
7. 2:29:55 YouTube banning memes and turned over information on people who simply watched Crypto Video
