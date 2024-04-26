BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Red Pill Nation Hangout #368
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
8 views • 12 months ago

Red Pill Nation Hangout #368

0. 2:40 Personal Issue, Nickelodeon/Epstein Island, Boobs vs Jewbs

1. 23:22 Jordan Peterson OWNS Destiny in his interview. Destiny also gets owned on Piers Morgan

2. 37:36 Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses after being hit by freighter

3. 54:12 P Diddy arrested on Human Trafficking Charges, Cuba Gooding Jr. was also arrested

4. 1:20:24 Sweet Baby Week 3

A) Black Girl Gamer threatens lawsuits on anyone who reports on their racism then proceeds to bully small target

B) Irena Pereira at Unleashed Games tweets “No white characters in-game” gets owned

C) X-Box Executive Kelly Lombardi gets owned for posting easily debunked Tweet about racism in games

D) BBC Journalist Jules Hardy Calls For "Final Solution" Of Toxic Gamers & Immediately Regrets It

5. 1:55:05 Things keep getting worse for Planet Fitness

6. 2:14:01 Smug TikTok Star (Leonel Moreno) Deported for telling people to squat in American Homes

7. 2:29:55 YouTube banning memes and turned over information on people who simply watched Crypto Video


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605

https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/

newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
