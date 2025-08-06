How Is It Possible That Trump Can Continue To Support This?

This is a short video conducted by Tucker Carlson as he interviews retired Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar, who has personally witnessed the cruelty and horror that the Zionist Israelis, with the assistance of the United States, are inflicting on the Palestinian people of Gaza.

This is a sad story, but it has to be addressed, and soon, as there are thousands of similar stories coming out of this hellhole that's being perpetuated by monsters who're allowed to run rampant with no regard for human life or dignity. The Gaza genocide is a combination of pure evil, being fully supported by a continuous supply of money and weapons from the Trump administration.





Source: The Tucker Carlson Show





