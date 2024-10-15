© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Description found:
More than 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon presumably towards Safed’s Naftali Base. The Air Defense failed to intercept more than half of the fired barrage.
➡️In the video [0:13] you can see the Iron Dome firing interceptors, later on [1:11] an impact with a secondary explosion was noted, it is unclear what was hit since the video is taken from a decent distance but it could be the Iron Dome Battery or Launcher.
Adding message just before this video:
Explosions were heard in Safed City and around it as a result of both interceptions and impacts.
ℹ️It is worth noting that this is an unusual timing for Hezbollah to strike.