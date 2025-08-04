BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MEL GIBSON JUST EXPOSED WHAT GAVIN NEWSOM AND KAREN BASS ARE HIDING IN CALIFORNIA❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
574 views • 1 month ago

Patricia 🇺🇸 - Wake up California!


Source: https://x.com/1109Patricia/status/1951349824961614236


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a24o93


@AGPamBondi


@FBIDirectorKash


@FBIDDBongino


Everything needs to be investigated. What happened in Lanai Maui Hawaii. Was directly from a d e w. Direct Energy weapon. Gavin Newsom and Karen bass both need to be investigated heavily.


https://x.com/USA_MAG1/status/1951458652705136699


He isn’t getting it. For OUR people to do what is needed we must first wake up the Americans still asleep and in each State Overthrow the Enemy from within.


AMERICA IS UNDER THE HIGHEST ALERT OF THE LAND OUR ENEMIES ARE HERE AND HAVE BEEN IN CONTROL FOR THE LAST 50 YEARS. We do NOT give OUR Enemies DUE PROCESS.


Educating yourself is a MUST the Enemy stopped teaching OUR people the truth. Research TRIBUNAL HEARINGS and TREASON it is the HIGHEST CRIME OF THE LAND.


OUR GOVERNMENT WERE WARNED IN 2015 ABOUT THE CONCERNS OF THE ENEMY INSTEAD OF INVESTING THEY OPENED THE BORDER AND SENT MONEY TO OUR ENEMIES CORRUPT GOVERNMENTS WHO THEN SENT THEM THROUGH MEXICO AT THE HELP OF THE MEXICO PRESIDENT HAND SELECTED BY THE CARTEL.


AS YOU HAVE BEEN WITNESSING THE FAKE NEWS NEVER EXPOSING THE TRUTH ONLY CONTINUALLY THE ENEMIES ARE THEIR STARS CONSTANTLY STOKING THE HATE AND VIOLENCE OF THE IGNORANT IMMIGRANTS WHO WERE ALL EDUCATED BY THE ENEMIES.


https://x.com/NemotoJojo85537/status/1951648466528018762

Keywords
californiadewgavin newsomkaren bassmel gibson
