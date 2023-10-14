© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Column of Civilians Fleeing Gaza towards the South Moments Before it was Struck by Israeli Air Force.
An Israeli air strike using US bombs wipes out an entire column of Palestinian women & children attempting to flee the Israeli offensive on Gaza.
I just posted the after 'graphic' video of the massacre. If it doesn't get rejected.