Episode #71 - Escaping the Matrix: Ayahuasca, Control Systems & The Path to Inner Freedom w/ Katie Hailey
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
206 views • 3 months ago

Today we welcome first time guest Katie Kamala Haley who is a yogini, a Licensed Integrative Therapist, a Certified Holistic Practitioner with 25 years experience and the founder of the Food Forest Garden.


She teaches people how to grow their own organic food and herbal medicine in their own backyard for health and healing.


Katie recently wrote a book called Messages From The Medicine: Mother Ayahuasca Speaks and in this book she delves into some of the messages that she received from Mother Ayahuasca and we talked about many other topics like: the control system that we live under, how food is used as a weapon against us, and how the lack of knowledge is basically causing a lot of our suffering.


We are basically self sabotaging ourselves to oblivion, due to the fact that we've been brainwashed, conditioned and mind controlled to inject ourselves with poison by this guilt of fear based matrix, which has trapped our souls hence why it is difficult to have real soul fulfilment and true internal happiness.


Connect with Katie via any of the links below:


Book -

https://amzn.to/4jlwCQ

Website -

https://katiekamalawellness.com/

Pineapple Garden -

https://pineapplepeacegarden.org/

Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/katiekamala1/

YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@katiekamala


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain -

https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Rumble -

https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7


YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast


Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram -

@adriano_246

 -

https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/


@theconsciousman7

 -

https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X -

@adriano_246

 -

https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch -

https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD

 (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d

 (UK and Europe)


Patreon -

https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals -

https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

