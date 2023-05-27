© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2i18j8a146
0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
Nicole说中共对美国的渗透不仅是民主党也有共和党，所以这不是一个两党问题，是一个全球问题。新中国联邦永远不会参与美国两党政治，我们的目标是消灭中国共产党。
Nicole said that the CCP’s infiltration of the United States is not only the Democratic Party but also the Republican Party, so this is not a bipartisan issue but a global issue. The New Federal State of China will never participate in the two-party politics of the United States, and its goal is to take down the Chinese Communist Party.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@waynedupreeshow
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese