🔥 Unmasking the Agenda: The Truth Behind the L.A. Fires
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
40 followers
0
205 views • 7 months ago

Have you noticed the eerie similarities between the L.A. fires and what happened in Hawaii? Houses reduced to ashes while trees stand untouched, and blue-roofed homes mysteriously spared. This isn’t natural—it’s a calculated agenda.


Smart meters, directed energy weapons, and pre-fire insurance cancellations are just a few of the pieces coming together to create a terrifying playbook. These aren’t accidents—they’re tactics. The goal? To burn people out of their homes without having to buy them out.


It’s time to wake up and connect the dots. Learn how to prepare, protect your family, and stay ahead of their plans.


👉 Comment "COLLAPSE" or visit www.michaelsgibson.com to join our Collapse Coaching Intensive and uncover what’s really going on—and what you can do about it.


#WakeUp #CollapseAwareness #LAFires #HawaiiFires #DirectedEnergyWeapons #SmartMeters #PrepareAndProtect #MichaelGibsonCollapse #ExposeTheTruth

Keywords
agendasmart metersla fires
