Stuttering U.S. General Cavoli - says Ukraine "received what it needs for the coming offensive, which has been carefully war-gamed and calculated to succeed."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian offensive has been "carefully war-gamed"
U.S. General Cavoli says Ukraine "received what it needs for the coming offensive, which has been carefully war-gamed and calculated to succeed."
Why does General Cavoli stutter so much? And why are the Ukrainians delaying the offensive if the General says "Russian posture will improve over time"?