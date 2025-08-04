© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Author Douglas Rushkoff: The elites "genuinely believe that we human beings are in the larval stage of our evolutionary development, and that they are the special ones who are going to... get off the planet, or upload their consciousness... and leave us behind".
"We don't matter. We are living on the dung like the maggots we are."
