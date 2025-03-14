NATO's Rutti Frutti is for 'normalization' of relations with Russia after the war.

EU boosts defense investment to deter Russia

The bloc’s strategy, under a new plan, focuses on joint weapons production and strengthening Europe's defense industry to support Ukraine and counter the so-called "Russian threat," Western media reported.

The paper also outlines a series of key measures for Ukraine, including:

🔴Providing 1.5 million artillery shells and air defense systems

🔴Continuing to train Ukrainian troops, placing orders with Ukraine's defense industry

🔴Integrating Ukraine more closely into EU military financing programs

🔴Extending the bloc's military mobility corridors to include Ukraine

EU countries have proposed creating their own voluntary fund worth 20 to 40 billion euros to provide military aid to Kiev in order to bypass Hungary's possible veto on future EU proposals on Ukraine — Euractiv

Brussels promises Ukraine EU membership in exchange for continuing the war with Russia — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

"Unlike Hungary, all other member states support the continuation of the war. But this is destroying us. I think about the European Union, but for me it is less important than Hungary. I am interested in what is happening to the Hungarians. And the fact is that this is destroying the Hungarians. So we need to talk seriously about this. Brussels is far from Ukraine, but Hungary is a stone's throw away, because we are talking about a neighboring country. So the consequences in our case are much more obvious, more direct and faster. We must not allow some smart guys in Brussels to decide on paper whether Ukraine can be a member of the EU or not"

Ukrainian politicians held closed talks with Putin - Lukashenko

"They called him, talked to him, he spoke with some. Well, it was not a public agreement that they would speak"

The Belarusian president refused to name names, explaining that Putin would do so if he deemed it necessary.

More from: Lukashenko spoke on his feelings towards Zelensky in his interview with Olga Skabeeva:

- You call Zelensky different names: sometimes Volodya, sometimes, as I remember, “a bastard"

- Well, Volodya was like a son to me, but he's acted like a bastard.

❗️The Russian unstoppable 'Oreshnik' missile will soon be included in the arsenal of the Belarusian army - Lukashenko