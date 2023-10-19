Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design (People Are Too Expensive – Satan’s Big Lie) - Part 1: Who? They’re all in on it!

Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design



(People Are Too Expensive – Satan’s Big Lie)

Think about it. If Satan is successful at selling this lie, what we see happening in real time fits like a glove. This project is a culmination of thousands of hours of research since Grace’s death. For those of you who have been following our story, you know I’ve become a full-time advocate. When I’m not sharing the story on multiple platforms, I’m working on the legal case, with the balance and lion’s share of the time researching. This research project can hopefully be used for God’s glory to wake people up. The seven parts follow the way we should investigate to find the truth: Who, What, Where, Why, When, How, and Now What. I hope you enjoy the series. The detailed research will be posted on the home page at www.OurAmazingGrace.net. Each monocast is designed to give you a taste and hopefully motivate you to dig deeper.

Links for this episode:

PowerPoint Presentation - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0ukp59fp4hnxdlvi9274o/They-re-All-In-On-It.pptx?rlkey=obfu233q29v6aui9kjvdighlt&dl=0

Excess mortality: Deaths from all causes compared to average over previous years https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline?country=~USA

'You're not God': Doctors and patient families say HCA hospitals push hospice care https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/doctors-say-hca-hospitals-push-patients-hospice-care-rcna81599

Vaccine Secrets https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vaccine-secrets/

Murder By Protocol https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/murder-by-protocol/

Woman Burned by McDonald's Hot Coffee, Then the News Media | Retro Report | The New York Times https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCkL9UlmCOE

The Financial Coup d'état Explained | With former insider Catherine Austin Fitts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iK5V89fU61Y&t=1593s

Dr David Martin to EU Parliament: Corona Virus Is a Bioweapon & Greatest Crime Against Humanity in World History https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-martin-to-eu-parliament-corona-virus-is-a-bioweapon-greatest-crime-against-humanity-in-world-history/

Tom Renz calls for investigation of HOSPITAL MURDERS during COVID-19 pandemic – Brighteon.TV https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-23-renz-calls-investigation-hospital-murders-covid-pandemic.html

