The US border & migrants crisis orchestrated by the UN globalists & Agenda2030
Sovereign Truth
Sovereign Truth
1134 followers
105 views • 02/14/2024

.The globalists agenda to take down national borders to usher in the global governance.

Agenda 2030 spelled out for you. You will be replaced, the UN, NGO’s and various migrant charities are all working together to undermine our sovereignty, our rule of law, dilute our vote and endanger us. Know Who The Real Enemies Are, Corruption And Criminalization’s At Its Highest And Finest. The great American replacement, is rolling along at warp speed. They truly meant it when they told us they were going to depopulate the world.  They have been importing our replacements for years now. 

Keywords
mexicoglobalistsunbordermigrantsusaunited nationsagendacrisisimmigrantssoros2030sovereigntynationalopenpanamango
