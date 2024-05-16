See This As Your Relationship With God, Why Are You Asking Me Rather Than God? Stuck In Spiritual Progression, Don’t Feel You Need Me In Order to Get to God, Truth Grows, Expectations of Someone Else

Full Original:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1eDIdXU8YQ

20100123 The Human Soul - The Soul-Mate Relationship S1P2





Cut:

04m29s - 13m36s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************













“WHAT YOU WANT TO DO IS YOU WANT TO PATHWAY TO GOD AND ALL I’M DOING TO YOU IS EXPLAINING TO YOU THIS PATHWAY TO GOD. THAT’S ALL I’M DOING. AND THAT IS SOMETHING THAT YOU CAN PRACTICE YOURSELF. AND IT’S GOING TO REQUIRE DILIGENCE, HUMILITY, DESIRE FOR TRUTH AND LOVE IN YOUR LIFE. SO EXAMINE WHERE YOU’RE NOT BEING LOVING IN YOUR LIFE.”

@ 08m08s





“THE TRUTH GROWS. WHEN THE TRUTH IS SPOKEN AND IS TOLD, IT GROWS, IT’S GOING TO GROW.”

@ 12m56s



