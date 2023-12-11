A GOY NAMED "JEW"

http://ProjectSEE.com [email protected] +18163372614





Well the rabbi knocked up Mrs. Oglesby

Underneath a silver maple tree

Behind the synagogue

On a night he came to rue





Now I don't blame Mama for lovin' a Yid

But the lowest thing that she ever did

Was, when I was born,

She went and named me "Jew"





Now Mister O was always boozy & broke

And he owed a lotta money to a lotta folk

So he blackmailed Dad

Not to tell'em all he knew





Then Dad runnofft to Tel Aviv

And left Mama & me alone to grieve

When Mister O died

One Christmas, of the flu





So I never did get circumcised

Then Mama got religion & got baptised

And took me to church

Where I got baptised too





They christened me "Theophilus," but

Couldn't go to court 'cause it cost too much

So on the roll at school,

The teacher called out "Jew"⁸





So I dropped outta school in my early teens

But I couldn't hide those Ashkenazi genes

That crooked nose & the

Beady little eyes





I had a gentle heart & I was strappin' big

So I went into farmin' & raised a pig

That won a blue ribbon, & a

Three-hundred dollar prize





I bought me a ticket on the crypto train, &

Was able to sell it for one Hell of a gain

And disembark before the train

Ran outta steam





I took good care of Mama, sold the swine, &

Bought a first class ticket on a big airline

To travel the world and pursue

All of my dreams





In Cairo, I met a Palestinian belle,

She laughed at my jokes, we got along well

And her daddy gave me her hand

That next July





Now as we were takin' the communion wine

In an ancient church in Palestine,

I heard a godawful noise...& then

I started to cry





My love was slain right before my eyes

As white phosphorus rained down from the skies

Then everything went black and I

Thought I was dead





When I woke up, I was wearin' a gown,

Missin' a finger, & about a pound

Of flesh, and blood, &

Lying in a hospital bed





I was sound of body but troubled in mind, &

After weeks of rehab, I knew it was time

To avenge the one whose love

Had been so true





So I made myself a killin' machine, &

I got tough, & hard, & lean...

Those kikes were gonna reckon

With a goy named Jew





It was early April on K Street in D.C., &

The flowers were bloomin' on the cherry trees

When I walked into a conference room

That was fully packed





The Interfaith Coalition for Reproductive Choice

Was marryin' two lesbians named Rita & Joyce

When I raised my Kaloshnikov

To my shoulder & attacked





They were droppin' like flies as I kept goin'

When I saw a nametag that read "Rabbi Cohen"

And my own two eyes & nose

Lookin' me right back





A cowerin' little imp right outta Hell

With a Magen David on his lapel

As I looked him up and down &

Said, "Listen, Jack:





"My name's Theophilus Oglesby, &

I can forgive what you did to me

My wife & unborn child

That you never knew





"But you're still gonna have to pay a price

So let me give you a piece of advice:

Start talkin' to Jesus, 'cause you know

He died for you."





And as I detonated my final bomb

I looked at Dad & I thought of Mom,

And the pillars came crashing down

On a goy named Jew.