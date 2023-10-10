© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Patrick Bet-David GOES OFF on Biden's Disastrous Presidency
"When Trump was the President...people were worried about what he was going to do, and there was nothing...Boom, Biden comes in...leaves the equipment behind [in Afghanistan] that Hamas is currently using, Russia invades Ukraine,...then all of a sudden we're seeing what's going on with Israel & Hamas right now...Are you kidding me?!"
@patrickbetdavid
@PBDsPodcast
https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1711832628788175337?s=20