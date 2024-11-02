© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SkyNew’s Israeli mouth piece @SharriMarkson was pro-vaccine mandates. Now she pretends to have been anti-vaccine all along. Rupert Murdoch’s sky news hopes you won’t remember so that they can sell you her pro-Israel lies.
