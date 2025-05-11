False Prophet, Mahdi, Messiah, or Anti Christ?

Tonight at 8:30pm ET/7:30 CT. Abdullah Hashem Aba Al-Sadiq, commonly known as Abdullah Hashem, an Egyptian-American and the founder of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL). Abdullah Hashem claims to be the “living successor of the Prophet Muhammad, the "Mahdi", Jesus Christ, the Messiah", and the "successor to Simon Peter", the true and legitimate Pope.” The Messianic figure and self proclaimed redeemer of Islam who will come as an end-of-days ruler.





Join Hosts and US Press Association Members David Paxton & JD Williams for insight you will not hear anywhere else as we present the Unfiltered, Uncensored, Truth America needs to know.





We encourage everyone to not only SUBSCRIBE, LIKE and SHARE the video. But also DOWNLOAD it for future reference (especially if you are a nonbeliever). And ask all members of your family as well as your friends to do so as well.





The "Last Christian" is Presented every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evening at 7:30pm Central across ALL Platforms with Scripture taken directly from the Word of God.





For those wishing to learn more our Ministry, please visit (https://www.lastchristian.net)





And we invite you to subscribe to our *NEW* Telegram Channel at https://t.me/lastchristian for News that not even the boldest Media Left or Right is brave enough to post.





And as always we invite you to Subscribe to our Rumble Channel (https://www.rumble.com/user/KRRB1700REVELATIONRADIO) on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@lastchristianradioshowour) and our *NEW* Brighteon Channel at (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lastchristian/home) for our unedited, uncensored, unfiltered, truthful news from around the Globe.