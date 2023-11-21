Former Israeli Prime Minister Confirmed in an interview the "TUNNEL COMPLEX BENEATH Al-Shifa HOSPITAL was CONSTRUCTED BY ISRAEL"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak confirmed in an interview with CNN that the tunnel complex beneath Al-Shifa Hospital was constructed by Israel when Gaza was under Israeli occupation.
They found the tunnel sealed with Cement when they searched Al-Shifa, this not stated here but was said a few days ago. It was said that Israeli's were going to send a bulldozer to rip it open again.