The WHO Is Toast! Coming Exodus From the 'World Health Organization'

Two great truths enshrine our authority over everything that government is, and everything that government creates...

1/ Government and international organizations are a creation of Man, and a creation of Man can never be above Man.

2/ Christ has given us authority to overcome ALL the power of the enemy.

Informed and empowered by these two great truths, this decree speaks, knowing that the exit door from the WHO, once opened by God, no man may close!

Let your Amen join the Chorus of Witnesses.

