Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Blasts DNC's 'Rigged Process,' Slams Biden In New Forbes Interview





2024 Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joins "Forbes Newsroom" to discuss the DNC, the 2024 Democratic primary process, President Biden, and more.

In an interview on “Forbes Newsroom” with Diane Brady, 2024 Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of undermining the democratic process by enacting rules aimed at preventing a fair primary election. According to Kennedy, the DNC’s moves make it impossible for any candidate, including himself, to challenge Joe Biden.

Kennedy highlighted that the DNC had shifted the Iowa primary and had instituted rules that penalize candidates who campaign in certain states.

“They’ve made rules that if any candidate sets foot in the state of Iowa or sets foot in the state of New Hampshire, then none of the votes that are cast for that candidate will be tallied. In other words, any delegate that I win in New Hampshire or Iowa would go instead to the President. And now they’re trying to change it so that if I campaign in New Hampshire that none of the votes cast for me in Georgia will count. That’s significant because it’s hard to win the nomination without Georgia,” RFK Jr. said.

According to Kennedy, the DNC’s control over super delegates and automatic delegates makes it virtually insurmountable for any candidate other than Biden to secure the nomination. Kennedy pointed out that he would need to win almost 80% of all states to outmaneuver Biden, assuming Biden only wins 20% of the vote.

“If you add up all the super-delegates that they control, and all of the automatic delegates that just go to the party, I would have to win almost 80% of all the states,” RFK Jr. said.

“It’s pretty clear that the DNC does not want a primary,” said Kennedy. “They’re effectively disenfranchising the Democratic voters from having any choice in who becomes president or who becomes the Democratic nominee.”

Kennedy expressed that such actions from the DNC serve to confirm the growing sentiment among Americans that democracy is broken and the political system is rigged. “We live in a time in American history when a lot of Americans think that democracy is broken,” said Kennedy. “And unfortunately, the DNC is taking steps that confirm that outlook.”

When Brady asked Kennedy about his future strategy, he stated that if the DNC continues its rigging, he would need to look for alternative routes to victory.

“If the DNC is going to rig it so that it is simply impossible for anybody to challenge President Biden, then I need to look at other alternatives because I can’t go back to the people support me and to my donors… I need to show them a road to victory,” said Kennedy Jr.

“What kind of alternatives would you be exploring Mr. Kennedy,” asked Brady.

“I don’t know exactly because I want to see what the DNC does,” RFK Jr.

“I want to see if they make it a fair contest. And I’m not asking that it be 100% fair, but I’m asking that there at least be a chance that it be plausible for somebody else to win other than their chosen anointed candidate,” he added.





Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TekGBJoeZiY