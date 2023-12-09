Academic Refaat Alareer from Gaza explaining that there is no where to go to escape

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Debunking the fact that Israel is only trying to target Hamas. They have no regard for any civilian life whatsoever. Refaat Alareer explains what it's like to be a sitting duck with no way out. You can hear an explosion at the end of his interview, he was killed the next day in Gaza. Please share in order to raise awareness. I get no compensation from these videos, feel free to copy as well.