VAXX poisoned ER DOC TV star sick with "covid"

@guyggansert January 13, 2021 I’m 72 hours after my second dose of Pfizer vaccine. First, I haven’t grown a tail or a third eye and my DNA hasn’t changed. Second, absolutely NO SIDE EFFECTS. I will continue to wear a mask, wash hands, socially distance because others won’t realize I’ve been vaccinated. I’d rather instill comfort than create anxiety. The scientists and pharmaceutical companies aren’t getting the credit they deserve. Operation Light Speed is monumental. (Trust me, I’m not a fan of Big Pharma), but kudos to them for stepping up along with everyone involved in the distribution chain. Let’s look at the POSITIVE NOT THE NEGATIVE.

11/20/2024

