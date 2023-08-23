BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Let Her Rip with John B. Wells
Freedom First Network
Freedom First Network
24 views • 08/23/2023

Today the Two Mikes had the pleasure and fun of hosting the legendary John B. Wells.

Mr. Wells currently hosts "Caravan to Midnight" which can be heard across the globe. Our talk was a bit unusual for our show as we spoke of current events -- the on-going slaughter of South African whites by their black "countryment, the Biden gang's corruption and treason, and other stories of the moment.

But the show primarily was a wide-ranging discussion among three " SENOIRS” about music, times past, personal recollections, funny events, sad events, and any number of other things. Recording the episode was great fun and, as always, John B. is also a joy to speak with.
The program is on the long side and we hope you enjoy it. 

Sponsors

CARES Act Stimulus
(COVID-19) Employee Retention Tax Credits (ERC): https://www.jornscpa.com/snap/?refid=11454757

Cambridge Credit: https://www.cambridge-credit.org/twomikes/
EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=twomikes

Our Gold Guy: https://www.ourgoldguy.com

www.TwoMikes.us

current eventspoliticspodcastjoe bidenjohn b wellsbiden administrationtwo mikesbiden regimedr michael scheuercol mike
