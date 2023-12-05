MASKS, VACCINES, LOCKDOWNS- THEY WERE WRONG ABOUT IT ALL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In response to an EU investigation, The European Medicines Agency has admitted that COVID-19 vaccines were never authorized to stop transmission. Meanwhile, new studies show a link between masking and getting COVID-19 infections and adherence to lockdowns and an increase in mental health issues.
POSTED: December 1, 2023