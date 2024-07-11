LIVE: Night of Prayer for the Nation and the Trump Family

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stand with Amanda Grace and special guests as we unite in prayer, interceding for our nation and the leaders. Engage in this simple yet powerful act to seek the well-being and future of our country. Your presence is invaluable as we come together in unity for this significant purpose. Join Amanda Grace as she welcomes Eric and Lara Trump, Alina Habba, Robin Bullock, Donne Clement, Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Eric Metaxas and other special guests! Join us tonight, July 7th, at 5 pm ET. Here are ways to watch: https://arkofgrace.org/ways-to-connect-and-watch
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5 by DivaProductionMusic
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners