Silent Hill Origins (2008, Playstation 2)

Silent Hill Origins (known as Silent Hill Zero, サイレントヒル ゼロ, in Japan) is an action-adventure developed by several subsidiaries of British company Climax Studios and published by Konami. It was originally developed for PSP and later ported to the PS2. The PS2 port was released in North America, Europe, Australia and Korea, but not in Japan.



The story of the game is a prequel to the first Silent Hill game. A trucker called Travis Grady takes a shortcut past Silent Hill, when suddenly a girl lying on the street causes him to stop. When he leaves his truck, the girl has disappeared, but he sees her apparition in the fog. Searching for her, he comes to a burning house where hears and then rescues a girl. After loosing consciousness, he wakes up in Silent Hill and decides to see what has happened to the girl.



The game plays similar to other Silent Hill games. However, the game has a larger emphasize on melee weapons, and melee weapons now can only be used a limited number of times before breaking. The game also incorporates improvised melee weapons like old TVs or bottle of medical alcohol.

