Holy SH_T! Europe wants Ukrainians deported so they can go fight PUTIN! _ Redacted News

Europe is calling Ukrainians who don't want to die for a war based on a lie "cowards." They want to kick them out so they can be conscripted to the army to die! One Estonian member of parliament is saying that men who left Ukraine are "cowards". Remember about 20 months ago when accepting Ukrainian refugees was the modus operandi for virtue signaling? Now we want to round them up like cattle and send them to the front lines to die based on the lies of this war. Which are LOUD this week at the World Economic Forum at Davos.

