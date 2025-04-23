BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GRACE'S LIGHT 💡 SHINES ON
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
0
46 views • 4 months ago

⁣Grace Schara Wrongful Death Lawsuit Update – Fourth Release of Deposition Transcript

⁣Big Picture

Who? Grace Schara was our 19-year-old daughter who had Down Syndrome

What? She was medically murdered on October 13, 2021; she was given three contraindicated meds (Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine) which euthanized her; the doctor put an illegal DNR on her chart the morning of her death

Where? Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin

When? On October 13, 2021; the wrongful death lawsuit was filed on April 11, 2023; the jury trial begins on June 2, 2025

Why/How? In my podcast, ‘Deprogramming with Grace’s dad’, I explore the answers to these critical questions.

In this update, I want to share the fourth release of deposition transcripts and highlight several clips.

The examples I’m using today are from reviewing Cindy’s May 14 deposition by attorney Jason Franckowiak, from the Otjen Law Firm in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Attorney Franckowiak represents Ascension Hospital and Nurses Hollee McInnis and Alison Barkholtz. All three are defendants in the lawsuit. Cindy’s deposition was the first one of our family depositions; she did a great job standing up for the truth.

Here we go … six highlight clips from this deposition are below. You’ll note that the attorney is asking Cindy questions about Grace’s last day, chronologically, in the first four clips. The last two clips are questions about comments Cindy made earlier in the deposition. The deposition was in person and these clips give you the flavor of the questions and answers. The entire video file is too large to include.

Attorney Franckowiak asking Cindy questions…

⁣The entire transcript is here:  

Entire Transcript

⁣https://graceschara.com/so/1aPKREOJJ/c?w=fVjUEXupDD1cIf5YjHQmkOloecF-jV5kKHfhsZVcXuI.eyJ1IjoiaHR0cHM6Ly9lYTBjOGM4Mi0yOGNjLTQ4NDAtYWQ3YS0yMDhlODc4N2UwOWYudXNyZmlsZXMuY29tL3VnZC9kMjAxZTFfNWM0MDM3ZDVjZDY0NDU4MmE0YWI4Mzk2NTA5MmExZDgucGRmP2RuPUNpbmR5JTIwU2NoYXJhJTIwTWF5JTIwMTQlMjBkZXBvc2l0aW9uLnBkZiIsInIiOiI3N2FhNjk2Mi1iMzZjLTQxMWYtOGFkZC01NmI3YWMxNWNhNTAiLCJtIjoibWFpbCIsImMiOiJhZjg5OTA4Yy02MTYzLTQ2NzEtODg5Yy1lZjViNzFlOGZlNzcifQ

Grace’s lawsuit is lifting the veil of deception concealing approximately 1,700,000 deaths, annually in America (excluding the murder of the pre-born), as a direct result of the evil practices of the medical industrial establishment. That’s 61% of the total annual deaths – 142,000 new medical murders every single month. Medical murder is the number one cause of death in America.

⁣Grace Schara Wrongful Death Lawsuit Update – Fourth Release of Deposition Transcript | AppletonWi.org

⁣https://appletonwi.org/grace-schara-wrongful-death-lawsuit-update-fourth-release-of-deposition-transcript/

murderamazing gracegrace scharamulti pronged offensivewrongful death lawsuit
