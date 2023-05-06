Globalist Agenda, Digital Currency & the Catholic Church Takeover with Br. Bugnolo

Dr. Jane Ruby





May 5, 2023





Brother Alexis Bugnolo discusses the globalist agenda of securing total control through public health emergencies. The covid pandemic generated fear to get mass compliance. Data was gathered to modify plans for the next phase of implementation toward Agenda 2030. Concern has waned over the covid vaccine reactions & mortality. Crimes will not likely be prosecuted. Changes will be made for the next phase of the globalists implementation. There will be more false narratives. A digital currency will be implemented to institute a system of total control and tyranny. Bugnolo also discussed Pope Francis and the globalist takeover of the Catholic church.

https://www.fromrome.info/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2m9e1i-globalist-agenda-digital-currency-and-the-catholic-church-takeover-with-br..html



