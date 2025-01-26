Awaken W/JP: Executive Orders, Gardner Goldsmith: Late, Alex Newman: Freedom, Vince Dao: Newsom | EP1454

33 views • 7 months ago

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

Awaken With JP 01/26 - Executive Orders That Will Make the Left Cry - News Update!

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.