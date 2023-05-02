BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol gave a speech on Capitol Hill praising the US military's victory over the overwhelming CCP troops in the Battle at Lake Changjin
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0
2 views • 05/02/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fpr7la961

4/28/2023 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol gave a speech on Capitol Hill praising the US military's victory over the overwhelming CCP troops in the Battle at Lake Changjin, while the CCP's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, lied through her teeth by claiming that the CCP troops had won a great victory over the US in that battle. However, earlier revelations by Miles Guo about the truth of the Korean War have debunked the shameless lies of the CCP! How many Chinese were forced to become cannon fodder for the CCP on the Korean battlefield?

#KoreanWar #BattleatLakeChangjin #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


4/28/2023 韩国总统尹锡悦在美国国会山发表演讲称赞美军在长津湖战役以少胜多，而中共国外交部发言人毛宁却瞪眼撒谎，竟称中共在长津湖大胜美军。而郭文贵先生早先关于朝鲜战争真相的爆料则粉碎了中共无耻的谎言！有多少中国人被迫在朝鲜战场沦为中共的炮灰？

#朝鲜战争 #长津湖之战 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
