Gen Milley: I’m Not Prepared To Say Downing Of U.S Drone Is An Act Of War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Gen Mark Milley:“As far as an act of war goes, i am not going to go there. Incidents happen. We do not seek armed conflict with russia. I believe that at this point, we should investigate and move on, but we will continue to exercise our rights in international airspace.”
https://rumble.com/v2dagxk-gen-milley-im-not-prepared-to-say-downing-of-u.s-drone-is-an-act-of-war.html