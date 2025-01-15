BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - January 15 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 4 months ago

January 15, 2025

rt.com


South Korea's impeached president is detained and is expected to stand trial over last month's martial law crisis. Yoon Suk Yeol rejects charges of insurrection and abuse of power, but says he wants to avoid bloodshed. Outgoing US secretary of state Antony Blinken is repeatedly heckled as he attempts to lay out a plan for a long-promised, yet still undelivered deal between Israel and Hamas. That's as a growing number of IDF troops refuse to serve unless an agreement is reached. Indian officials are outraged after Mark Zuckerberg falsely claims that the ruling BJP party lost last year's general election. The Meta chief's mistake comes right as he announces the lifting of fact-checking restrictions on his social media platforms. As the US president-elect pushes to take control of Greenland, the Russian Foreign Minister suggests Donald Trump should first consider the opinions of the island's people. A local Parliament member tells us that Greenlanders can decide their own future.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy