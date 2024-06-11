Interception of the "Baba Yaga" by an fpv drone performed by fighters from Chelyabinsk.

Adding:

In the Kharkov region, the commander of a platoon of the National Guard of Ukraine, Alexey Kostenko, surrendered. Experienced fighter, at the front since February 2022.

The reason for surrender was the desire to live and the realization of the meaninglessness of the orders of the Ukrainian command. In general, I lost heart, grew wiser and chose life.

and:

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the village of Artemovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and the village of Timkovka (Kharkov region) have been liberated.



