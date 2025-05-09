Health reform: toothpaste = heavy metal toxicity = anxiety & depression

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to PiratePete



Use only baking soda aka sodium bicarbonate rather than toothpaste. Then swish around hydrogen peroxide for 45 seconds to a minute and then rinse again with distilled water.



