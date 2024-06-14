10-Year Ukraine Agreement Is A Starter Kit

The Globalists Have Turned Ukraine Funding Into A “Structured Product”

* [Bidan] just committed us to this Ukraine racket for the long haul.

* They hit the trifecta: a 10-year agreement; another $50B loan (i.e. give-away); plus another provocation of Russia with that asset freeze-and-seize.

* Of course there will be more — they’re just getting warmed up.

* Whenever the kinetic part of this Wag The Dog act ends, the rebuilding act begins.

* As always, we U.S. taxpayers are on the hook for it.

* If you thought the $ laundering was out of control before, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

* President Trump can tear up this agreement after he gets re-elected and sworn in.







The full episode is linked below.





