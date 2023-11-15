Nat'l Security Concerns Hang Over Biden's Anticipated Meeting With Pres. Xi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday, marking the pair's second face-to-face meeting since the start of the Biden Presidency. But this only heightens awareness of concerns Washington has over national security threats looming from China. One America's Chanel Rion has more.
