Meet the Real Pope's Exorcist - The Truth about Fr. Gabriele Amorth
90 views • 04/22/2023

John-Henry Westen


Apr 21, 2023


Russell Crowe's new Hollywood blockbuster movie is out now in theaters — "The Pope's Exorcist." But The Pope's Exorcist has been condemned by the order of exorcists that the real Pope's exorcist founded. Now, John-Henry Westen takes a deep-dive into their review of "The Pope's Exorcist," which sounds the alarm about Russell Crowe's new movie. What can we know about Russell Crowe's bombshell movie, and what can be learned about the pope's true exorcist — Father Gabriele Amorth? The truth about Father Gabriele Amorth is far more interesting than Hollywood can imagine, and is revealed in this special monologue edition of The John-Henry Westen Show.


movietruthreviewexorcistcondemnedjohn-henry westenrussell crowefr gabriele amorththe popes exorcist
